Actress Angelababy issues lawyer letter over rumours that she is dating Cai Xukun

There was much speculation that Angelababy (left) and Cai Xukun had gone on a romantic get-away.
Not a month goes by without fresh rumours that Chinese star Angelababy's marriage is on the rocks.

This time, the 32-year-old actress-model-host, who is married to Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, 43, was linked to Chinese singer Cai Xukun, 22, but she quickly shut down the rumour mill with a letter from her lawyer.

Angelababy and Cai, who both appear on Chinese variety show Keep Running, began trending on Weibo over the weekend after a photo of a yacht trip was posted on social media by a friend of hers.

Eagle-eyed netizens zoomed in on the shot of the two friends flashing the peace sign, which had the reflection of a young man in the rearview mirror, and deduced that Cai was also on the yacht.

There was much speculation that the two had gone on a romantic get-away, with her friend tagging along as a decoy, as Cai had also shared a yacht photo in the same outfit.

However, he followed up with another photo of others with him on the boat, as it turned out to be a team outing for the cast of Keep Running.

"Gifting you a handsome picture of the team outing," he wrote in the caption, making it clear that there was nothing going on.

Angelababy's lawyer later sent a letter to the netizen who had started the rumour.

In addition, her friend has deleted her photo and sworn never to upload photos of the star after causing the uproar.

