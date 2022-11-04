Actress Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappears after ex Elon Musk’s takeover

LOS ANGELES – American actress Amber Heard has made an unceremonious exit from Twitter following the platform’s takeover by her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

The page for Heard’s account, which was located under the username @realamberheard, now states: “This account doesn’t exist.”

A cached version of 36-year-old Heard’s profile on Google indicates that it previously included these biographical lines: “Actor and Activist, semi-professional disruptor, ice cream advocate and shameless teacup yorkie-lover.”

It is unclear when exactly the account was deactivated, with entertainment and news outlets such as People and Fox News reporting the news on Thursday.

The Aquaman (2018) star’s Instagram account, @amberheard, is still up. But she has laid low on social media ever since the outcome of the bitter defamation case brought by her ex-husband, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Heard dated Musk, 51, on and off from 2016 to 2018, after splitting from Depp.

Sfter the break-up, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2018: “Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values. Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.”

Meanwhile, the South Africa-born tech mogul completed his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition of Twitter in late October and almost immediately fired the company’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal along with other top executives.

A report on Thursday indicated that further staff layoffs will begin.