Actress Amber Heard’s Twitter account disappears after ex Elon Musk’s takeover

American actress Amber Heard made an unceremonious exit from Twitter following the platform’s takeover by her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk. PHOTO: AFP
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – American actress Amber Heard has made an unceremonious exit from Twitter following the platform’s takeover by her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

The page for Heard’s account, which was located under the username @realamberheard, now states: “This account doesn’t exist.”

A cached version of 36-year-old Heard’s profile on Google indicates that it previously included these biographical lines: “Actor and Activist, semi-professional disruptor, ice cream advocate and shameless teacup yorkie-lover.”

It is unclear when exactly the account was deactivated, with entertainment and news outlets such as People and Fox News reporting the news on Thursday.

The Aquaman (2018) star’s Instagram account, @amberheard, is still up. But she has laid low on social media ever since the outcome of the bitter defamation case brought by her ex-husband, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Heard dated Musk, 51, on and off from 2016 to 2018, after splitting from Depp.

Sfter the break-up, Heard told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2018: “Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values. Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.”

Meanwhile, the South Africa-born tech mogul completed his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) acquisition of Twitter in late October and almost immediately fired the company’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal along with other top executives.

A report on Thursday indicated that further staff layoffs will begin.

More On This Topic
Amber Heard appealing verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp and will donate divorce settlement

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top