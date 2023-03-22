Actress Amanda Bynes seeks help after psychotic episode which saw her walking the streets naked

American actress Amanda Bynes has been on a hiatus since 2010. PHOTO: RLAMANDABYNES/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – American actress Amanda Bynes is getting the help she needs after a psychotic episode over the weekend.

The former child star, 36, recognised her own mental health issues and flagged down a car in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

As reported by entertainment site TMZ, she was walking around alone and naked while coming down from a psychotic episode.

During a period of psychosis, a person’s thoughts and perceptions are disturbed, and the individual may have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not, according to the National Institute of Mental Health in the United States.

The media outlet said she called the 911 emergency number herself and was taken to a police station and subsequently put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold in a hospital.

The troubled actress, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for more than a decade, has been on a hiatus since 2010, when she appeared in romantic comedy Easy A.

She was released from a nine-year conservatorship under her mother in 2022 as her condition – she is bipolar and manic depressive – had improved.

On Twitter, netizens applauded her move to seek help when needed.

“Amanda Bynes demonstrated a really impressive level of self-awareness and commitment to her mental health. She’s clearly been doing the work – she understands her illness, checks in with herself and probably had a plan for how to seek help once she recognised signs of psychosis,” one netizen tweeted.

Another Twitter user added: “The fact that Amanda Bynes flagged a car down, told them she was having a psychotic episode and called 911 herself actually gives me a lot of hope for her well-being. That’s a huge deal. When she’s ready, I hope she can be proud of herself for that.”

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 
  • Community Health Assessment Team 6493-6500/1 

Counselling

  • TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

More On This Topic
Stranger Things star David Harbour opens up about mental illness in new play
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and why fans love a vulnerable starlet

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top