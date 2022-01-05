Actress Abigail Breslin hits back at anti-masker who called her a loser

LOS ANGELES - Actress Abigail Breslin has taken wearing a mask very seriously as her father died of Covid-19 last February (2021).

She posted a photo on Instagram on Monday (Jan 3) of her on a roller coaster with her mask on, which had many commenters praising her for the move.

However, one hater wrote: "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?"

Breslin hit back in the comments section, writing: "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid."

The 25-year-old star of comedy drama Little Miss Sunshine (2006) later posted screenshots of her reply. She also posted subsequent comments from the anti-masker, who claimed to have not worn a mask throughout the pandemic and said Breslin's dad, Michael, had died because he was weak.

Breslin asked her followers to report the account.

She had previously defended wearing a mask when her dad was placed on a ventilator after getting Covid-19.

"This is me saying that if you asked my dad: 'A mask is far less uncomfortable than a ventilator,'" she wrote on Instagram about two weeks before he died at age 78. "And wear your d*** mask. Please. No one should go through this."