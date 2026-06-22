Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ah Boys To Firemen is the latest feature film from Singaporean director Jack Neo.

SINGAPORE - Ah Boys To Firemen, the latest feature film from home-grown director Jack Neo, is looking for actors for various roles.

The casting call was announced on the social media pages of Neo, as well as those of production company J Team and media company mm2 Entertainment, on June 21.

“We are looking for female and male talents aged 20 to 30s of all races for main and supporting roles,” said the announcement.

Applicants are required to upload on Instagram, Facebook or Tiktok a video of between 30 seconds and one minute of themselves acting from one of four scenes mentioned in the posters. The delivery can be done in Mandarin, English or both languages.

More information about the four scenes can be found on the social media pages of Neo, J Team and mm2 Entertainment.

The applicants will then have to tag @jteamsg and @mm2singapore, and use the hashtags #AhBoysToFiremen and #ABTF2027, in their social media posts.

No acting experience is required and the deadline to submit the audition clip is June 28 at 11.59pm. Those who are shortlisted will be contacted for a second round of audition.

Ah Boys To Firemen, the latest instalment of Neo’s hit Ah Boys To Men franchise (2012 to present), is targeted to be released in time for Chinese New Year 2027.

According to a report by Britain-based website Screen Daily, Ah Boys To Firemen will centre on a reluctant young Singapore Civil Defence Force recruit who stumbles through training, but later discovers his courage during a catastrophic skyscraper blaze.

It is said to bring together large-scale disaster set pieces with a youth-centric story of brotherhood. It will also use virtual production techniques to film fire and rescue scenes. The work will have a budget of $2.5 million to $3 million.

Ah Boys To Men 2 is the highest-grossing Singaporean film of all time, earning more than $7 million at the box office.

Neo, 66, recently staged his stand-up comedy show, Mass Rally, at Marina Bay Sands on June 20.