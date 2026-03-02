Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are married, claims her stylist Law Roach

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tom Holland and Zendaya were engaged in late 2024, according to media outlet TMZ.

It seems that most of the world may have missed the wedding of English actor Tom Holland and American actress Zendaya .

During an interview on the red carpet at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles on March 1, her long-time stylist Law Roach was asked by TV entertainment news programme Access Hollywood about the celebrity couple.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he said.

When asked by Access Hollywood if it was true, Roach added: “It’s very true. Thank you so much.”

Representatives for the pair, who are famously private, have not responded to requests for comment by the American media.

Holland and Zendaya, both 29, met on the set of superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), in which he played Peter Parker/Spider-Man while she played his love interest MJ.

They reprised their roles in the sequels Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

The two actors were romantically linked since 2017 and went Instagram official in September 2021 when Holland wished Zendaya a happy 25th birthday.

He shared a mirror selfie of them in costume for Spider-Man, with the caption: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Zendaya sparked rumours that the couple were engaged in January 2025 after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on the Golden Globes red carpet.

American media outlet TMZ then quoted sources as saying Holland had proposed to Zendaya at one of her family homes in the United States between Christmas and New Year’s Day in late 2024.

The couple will be seen together again on the big screen in 2026.

They are starring in fantasy action film The Odyssey, directed by British-American film-maker Christopher Nolan, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both scheduled to be released in July.