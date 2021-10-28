Actors Shu Qi and Chen Kun show casual sides in photography exhibition

SHANGHAI - An upcoming photography exhibition in Shanghai will show Taiwanese actress Shu Qi and Chinese actor Chen Kun in a casual light.

On Tuesday (Oct 26), K Artists, the agency founded by Chen and Chinese actress Zhou Xun in January 2018, posted on Weibo a video promoting the exhibition titled Good Vibrations. Shu joined the agency as a partner in July 2020.

K Artists wrote in Chinese: "Good friends are most precious in life...Let's see how Chen Kun and Shu Qi view each other through the lens of their cameras."

Chen and Shu, both 45, also shared the post on their respective Weibo accounts.

In one part in the video, Chen was seen using a camera to take a photo of Shu while she was sitting on a sofa without her shoes.



PHOTOS: WEIBO



The actor, who has a 19-year-old son, said that both Shu and Zhou were like family to him, as they accepted him unconditionally.

Shu disclosed in the video that she often used her mobile phone to take ugly photos of Chen as the photos they take for the media are usually beautiful.

The actress, who is married to Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, said such casual shots are memorable, adding that people will show only their less glamorous side to those they trust.

The photography exhibition will be held at the Shanghai Centre of Photography from Nov 5 to Feb 28.