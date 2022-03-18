Actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to co-chair Met Gala

NEW YORK - Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his actress wife Blake Lively will be co-chairing this year's Met Gala, set to take place on May 2 in New York City.

American fashion magazine Vogue announced the news on Thursday (March 17) and added that the celebrity couple would be joined by Oscar-winning actress Regina King and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Additionally, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, fashion designer Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will continue their current roles as the fashion bonanza's honorary co-chairs.

The New York Times reported that the theme for this year's event is Gilded Glamour.

The gala is organised annual by Vogue magazine to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York.

As part of the festivities, the museum's Costume Institute will launch an exhibition during the gala, titled In America: An Anthology Of Fashion. It is a follow-up to last year's Met Gala exhibition, In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

United States media reported that King and Fordwill be joining a group of top film-makers - including Chloe Zhao, Martin Scorsese and Sofia Coppola - in contributing cinematic vignettes for the exhibition.

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar, and always features a sprawling guest list of A-list actors, models and influencers.

Lively is a Met Gala veteran, having made multiple appearances over the years, either solo or with her husband.

Last year's event, which paid tribute to American fashion, counted pop star Billie Eilish and actor Timothee Chalamet among its co-chairs.

Reality star Kim Kardashian made waves on the white carpet for a black Balenciaga ensemble that covered her from head-to-toe.

And American rapper Lil Nas X pulled off an outfit-changing stunt that saw him showcase three looks from Versace, including gold armour and a crystal bodysuit.