Actors Rebecca Lim, Desmond Tan hold 100th-day celebrations for their respective children

SINGAPORE – The birthdays of their babies are about one month apart, but two Singaporean actors both held 100th-day celebrations for their children over the weekend.

Local actress Rebecca Lim, who gave birth to her first child, a son, on Jan 30, shared on Instagram on May 26 several photos of the celebration, in which she was seen carrying and kissing the boy.

The 37-year-old married Mr Matthew Webster, a Singaporean of British-Chinese descent, in November 2022.

“Celebrating our baby’s 100-day milestone,” she wrote. “Am so, so grateful for all of your well wishes, blessings and love.”

She added: “My goodness, how time flies.”

According to Lianhe Zaobao, quoting from The Celebrity Agency, the celebration was held on May 25 and attended only by her family.

Lim was congratulated on social media by several of her celebrity pals, including actors Mark Lee, Aileen Tan, Hong Huifang and Apple Hong.