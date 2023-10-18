Actors Louis Koo and Wu Chun celebrate birthdays with hundreds of fans after three-year hiatus

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI – Celebrity birthday parties-cum-fan gatherings are back with a bang, with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Hong Kong actor-producer Louis Koo, who turns 53 on Saturday, hosted 40 tables of guests and fans for an early birthday celebration in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, on Oct 14.

Among the guests were veteran Hong Kong artistes such as singer-actor Bowie Wu, actress Alice Fung and television producer Tsui Yu On.

Koo’s mum was in attendance, and he also invited the mothers of actresses Charmaine Sheh and Sandra Ng.

The actor posted on social media on Tuesday four photos of the party, including one with his mother on stage and a birthday cake in the shape of a robot on the table.

“I was finally able to hold a birthday party with my fans after three years,” the science-fiction fan and collector of robot memorabilia wrote in a post titled “Cherish what we have” on Weibo on Tuesday.