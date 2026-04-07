Actors Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz reunite after 30 years for black comedy Outcome

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LOS ANGELES – Starring Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz, the film Outcome is a satire about a famous actor navigating a career-ending blackmail attempt.

And the story is about the pitfalls of not just traditional celebrity, but also the “15 seconds of fame” kind that social media creates, the cast and director say.

Debuting on Apple TV on April 10, the dark comedy drama follows Reef Hawk (Reeves), an Oscar-winning star who takes a five-year break from Hollywood to shake off a heroin addiction.

But when he attempts to make a comeback, someone threatens to leak a video that could ruin his image.

So with the support of lifelong pals Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer) and his lawyer Ira (Jonah Hill), Reef sets out to make amends to anyone he has wronged – and in the process, figure out who is blackmailing him.

“It’s a cautionary comedy,” says Reeves – the 61-year-old Canadian star of the John Wick (2014 to 2023) and The Matrix (1999 to 2021) action movies – at Outcome’s Los Angeles press day in February.

Diaz, his 53-year-old American co-star, says it is a commentary on Hollywood and the nature of celebrity.

“We live in a world now where anybody can be famous, and it’s no longer famous for 15 minutes – it’s famous for 15 seconds, because everybody can get a little taste of it if they have one viral video,” adds the actress, who starred in There’s Something About Mary (1998) and the Charlie’s Angels films (2000 and 2003).

“It’s a feeling everybody’s reaching for, and it’s a value we should all take a look at because it might not be the best for our health.”

(From left) Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill and Cameron Diaz at the Apple TV Press Day in California, on Feb 3, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

This is the first time Reeves and Diaz have worked together since their romantic comedy Feeling Minnesota (1996) three decades ago, and it is one of Diaz’s first roles after an extended hiatus.

She took a break from acting between 2014 and 2024, citing a desire to get married, start a family and focus on the clean-wine brand she launched in 2020.

But she finally decided to return – first with the action comedy Back In Action (2025), and now Outcome.

“I love making movies. It’s a privilege to get to make films, put them into the world and entertain people and move people, whether it’s emotional or with laughter,” says the actress. She is married to American rock musician Benji Madden, 47, and they have two children, aged six and two.

Reeves – who was already a well-established star in the 1990s, with action hits such as Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994) under his belt – has fond memories of their time filming Feeling Minnesota.

Feeling Minnesota starring Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz. PHOTO: JERSEY FILMS

But Diaz, who was still a fresh face in Hollywood at the time, cringes when she thinks about it.

“It was my third movie and I was so green. It was terrible.”

“I thought it was fun,” insists Reeves, who is dating American visual artist Alexandra Grant, 52.

And while the pair did not work together again for 30 years, he and Diaz stayed in touch.

She says: “We’ve known each other over the years, so to be able to come back to doing a movie together, I was very excited.”

But as much as she enjoys acting, Diaz is wary of what she calls “the trap of celebrity”.

“People all think they want to be famous, but Outcome shows the prison that celebrity creates around any person participating on either side of it.”

The actors say they signed on to this project because they wanted to work with Hill, who also directed and co-wrote the movie.

For Hill – better known as a comedic actor and two-time Oscar nominee (Moneyball, 2011; The Wolf Of Wall Street, 2013) – the story holds up a mirror to not only Tinseltown, but also anyone who spends too much time online.

“The movie uses fame and Hollywood as a metaphor for what we all go through living on social media,” says the 42-year-old American.

“Social media has made us obsessed with what people we don’t know think of us, instead of caring about what the people who know us best think of us.”

Outcome premieres on Apple TV on April 10.