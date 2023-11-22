Actors Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio seeking next Karate Kid

LOS ANGELES – To kick-start the search for the next Karate Kid, American actor Ralph Macchio and Hong Kong action superstar Jackie Chan appeared in a video together.

Macchio played the titular character Daniel LaRusso and Chan played gongfu master Mr Han in separate movies in The Karate Kid martial arts drama franchise (1984 to present).

They announced on Nov 21 that they will be appearing together in another Karate Kid movie and are looking for a new teen protagonist.

“Hi everyone, we’ve got big news,” Chan began in their video. “We’re starring in a new Karate Kid movie together,” Macchio said.

“That’s big news, but we even have bigger news,” Chan continued, as Macchio looked surprised and asked: “Bigger than that?”

“We’re looking for the next Karate Kid,” Chan replied.

“That’s right. The global search for the star of our new film starts right now. So let’s wax on, wax off, everybody,” Macchio said, quoting karate master Mr Miyagi’s famous line from the original movies.

The video urged viewers to go to the website, karatekidcasting.com, for more details.

The website states that the movie is looking for a male between 15 and 17 years old who speaks fluent English. He should be available between March and June 2024 to play a character named Li Fong.

It says acting experience is preferred but not required, adding that conversational Mandarin and any martial arts, movement, gymnastics and/or dance experience is a strong plus.

According to the American media, the film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle and will premiere in cinemas on Dec 13, 2024.

Macchio, now 62, became famous after starring in the original Karate Kid films (1984 to 1989). In them, bullied student LaRusso was taught self-defence skills by Mr Miyagi, played by the late American actor Pat Morita.

Macchio reprises his role in the TV series Cobra Kai (2018 to present), which is set 34 years after the original Karate Kid films. The series was renewed in January for a sixth and final season.

Chan, 69, starred in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid, playing Mr Han, the mentor to American rapper-actor Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker.