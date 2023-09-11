Actor Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista in private ceremony

BOSTON – Chris Evans has tied the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista on Saturday in an intimate wedding in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to American entertainment website Page Six, the Hollywood star, 42, exchanged vows with the Portuguese actress, 26, in a “locked down” ceremony held at a private estate where guests signed NDAs and mobile phones were forfeited.

The couple’s closest family and friends were invited as witnesses, and included in the guest list were Evans’ Marvel co-stars, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Evans and Baptista were first linked when American portal People reported their rumoured romance in November 2022.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023 when Evans posted a video montage of him and Baptista taking turns to scare each other in various locations. The following month, Evans posted a series of pictures and videos of himself and Alba in honour of Valentine’s Day.

The Lisbon-born Baptista began her acting career with roles in Portuguese television and cinema. Her English-language debut was through Netflix’s drama series Warrior Nun (2020 to 2022), where her character acquired supernatural powers and joined an ancient order of warrior nuns.

It is unclear how Baptista met the Captain America actor, who was in the Marvel films from 2011 to 2019. Evans recently starred in Apple TV’s Ghosted (2023).

The Boston-born actor has kept his romantic life under wraps, but his dating history includes actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

Evans told People in 2022 – when the magazine named him the Sexiest Man Alive – that he was feeling “very content” with life and was focused on his work-life balance and spending time with his loved ones.

He added: “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family.”