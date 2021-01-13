Actors Ada Choi and Max Zhang mark wedding anniversary with dance-off

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi and actor Max Zhang celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Jan 12) with some funky dances moves.

Dressed in matching black outfits, the couple improvised groovy 1970s-inspired dance steps before beginning to fool around by teasing each other.

At one point, he even pretended to kick her butt in the dance-off he posted on his Weibo account.

The 46-year-old Chinese actor from Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy (2018) wrote: "Wedding anniversary. 13 years of weathering the storms together. This is how we did it."

The couple have two daughters, aged nine and seven, and a one-year-old son. They have largely stayed out of the public eye in the past year or so.

Choi, known for her roles in Armed Reaction III (2001) and Empresses In The Palace (2011), also posted a heartfelt message on her account: "13 years lace anniversary. We have weathered the wind and rain, but have also taken in the scenery."

She added a simple wish: "To live a healthy and peaceful life, that is enough. May we cherish each other and walk together as we learn more about love."