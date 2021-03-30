Actor Zhu Houren meets former actress Madeline Chu for first time in 26 years

SINGAPORE - Remember the female student who had a crush on her male teacher in the Channel 8 TV series, Good Morning, Sir?

Veteran local actor Zhu Houren, who played the teacher Yu Qingfeng in the 1989 drama, recently posted on social media a photo of himself with former actress Madeline Chu, who played the student Zeng Jinmei in the series.

The show, about the experience of a group of teachers in a school in a village, also starred other local actors such as Chen Liping, Li Nanxing and Hong Huifang.

Zhu, 66, wrote in Chinese on social media: "From 1995 until now. I met her again after 26 years. Her crystal clear eyes are still beautiful and charming. Do you remember her?"

He added the hashtags #GoodMorningSir, #Mystery and #TheGreatConspiracy to provide clues in case his followers were not sure who she is.

Zhu recently acted in the well-received TV series My Star Bride and is also nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the upcoming Star Awards together with his son, actor Joel Choo.

While Zhu did not say where he bumped into Chu, it was likely at a supermarket judging from the photo.

Both Zhu and Chu also acted in the mystery series Mystery (1988) and its sequel Mystery II (1992) as well as the period drama The Great Conspiracy (1993).

Chu, now 51, joined then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation in 1988 and made her debut in Mystery, playing a girl who aged rapidly after being bitten by butterflies.

She left the entertainment industry in 1996 and was said to have lived in Taiwan and Japan for several years after marrying a diplomat in 1998. The couple have two daughters.