Actor Zheng Geping did not inform family of decision to leave Mediacorp after 36 years

SINGAPORE – Veteran actor Zheng Geping has opened up about his decision to leave broadcaster Mediacorp after 36 years.

In two lengthy, upbeat Instagram posts – one in English and one in Chinese – on Thursday, the 58-year-old called it “a very painful decision”.

“SBC, TCS, Mediacorp will always be my second home in memories from Jan 5, 1987, to Jan 31, 2023,” he wrote, referring to the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation and Television Corporation of Singapore, the previous names of the television station.

“Thirty-six years here, I’ve had many good experiences, memories, friends and colleagues. Always grateful to those who guided me, taught me, shared with me different perspectives and (for) encountering very interesting human relationships,” he added, saying that he will be taking a break.

A familiar face on the small screen who has acted in 125 drama serials, Zheng said: “It was a very painful decision, but at certain junctions in life, we have to decide if we should cross them or stay.”

In an interview with CNA after the news broke, he revealed that he had tendered his resignation in July 2022, adding: “My family didn’t know. It’s my decision. It’s not illegal. It’s just that, at this stage, I feel I’ve given the best I have to offer.”

He is married to veteran actress Hong Huifang, 62, whose career got a second wind in October 2022 with Singapore-South Korea movie Ajoomma.

They met at SBC in the 1990s and have two children – Tay Ying, 26, and Calvert Tay, 22 – who have followed in their parents’ footsteps.

In 2022, Zheng – who has switched to working behind the scenes in recent years – produced and starred in action film Deleted, which is streaming on Netflix.

He is planning to take a break from acting for the next two years and may branch into fitness, which is his other passion, but has promised fans that he will continue posting on social media.

He joked: “I will let them know I’m still alive and don’t have dementia.”