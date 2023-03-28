Actor Yoo Ah-in apologises again for alleged drug use

SEOUL – South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has apologised for the second time over his alleged drug use, this time on social media.

The 36-year-old had apologised in front of the media on Monday after he was questioned by the South Korean police for 12 hours over allegations of habitual use of illegal drugs.

“I made an incomplete apology after the police investigation ended yesterday,” he wrote in Korean on Instagram on Tuesday. “I have disappointed many people who care about me and love me after this disgraceful incident. I am sorry.”

Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, also apologised to those who have worked with him in movies, dramas and commercials.

Several shows starring Yoo have been put on hold after his drug allegations. They include Netflix move The Match, also starring actor Lee Byung-hun; Netflix series Goodbye Earth, which also stars actress Ahn Eun-jin and actor Jeon Sung-woo; as well as fantasy film Hi.5, which has a cast that includes actress Ra Mi-ran and actor Ahn Jae-hong.

Yoo was also dropped from Netflix series Hellbound, with actor Kim Sung-cheol replacing him in the role of cult leader in the second season. The first season was released in November 2021.

“There have been many people who have been supporting me and giving me generous encouragement and love so that I can continue my career as an actor,” he continued. “On the other hand, I have been harming myself, which makes me feel ashamed and regretful. It is also because of such a mistake that caused a lot of harm to many people. I am sorry.”

Yoo said he would cooperate fully with the upcoming investigations and added he would accept any legal punishments.

The actor has been under police investigation after a report by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said he had been purchasing propofol, a powerful sleep-inducing drug, for non-medical reasons since 2021.

He tested positive for marijuana and propofol after the police sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service in February. Officials also confirmed in early March that he had tested positive for cocaine and ketamine.