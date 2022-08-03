Actor Yo Yang holds wedding two years after marriage registration

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actor Yo Yang, who married his wife Melinda Wang two years ago, has finally held their pandemic-delayed wedding reception.

Yang, 39, announced in May 2020 that he was marrying Wang, who is seven years his junior and whom he had been dating for more than three years. He added that the beauty entrepreneur was three months pregnant.

They registered their marriage in September 2020 and their daughter, whom he nicknamed Anah, was born in December that same year.

On Sunday (July 31), Yang and Wang held a star-studded wedding at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Taipei.

Wang first posted a photo of herself and Yang in their wedding finery on social media with the caption: "Best Sunday of my life".