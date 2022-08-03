Actor Yo Yang holds wedding two years after marriage registration

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actor Yo Yang, who married his wife Melinda Wang two years ago, has finally held their pandemic-delayed wedding reception.
Yang, 39, announced in May 2020 that he was marrying Wang, who is seven years his junior and whom he had been dating for more than three years. He added that the beauty entrepreneur was three months pregnant.
They registered their marriage in September 2020 and their daughter, whom he nicknamed Anah, was born in December that same year.
On Sunday (July 31), Yang and Wang held a star-studded wedding at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Taipei.
Wang first posted a photo of herself and Yang in their wedding finery on social media with the caption: "Best Sunday of my life".
On Tuesday, she put up more photos with the caption: "McDonald's by the staircase is a MUST."
Yang posted several photos on social media on Tuesday, including one of them doing the march-in in at the wedding. He wrote: "My favourite moments of the night."
He also shared photos of the after-wedding party with the caption: "It was a great, great night."
More than 50 celebrities turned up at the dinner, which had 45 tables, according to Taiwanese media.
Among the guests were actresses Ruby Lin and Cheryl Yang, who starred with Yo Yang in the Netflix series Light The Night (2021 to 2022); actress Gwei Lun-mei, who acted with Yang in the dark romantic comedy A Leg (2020); as well as actors Shawn Yue, Joseph Chang and Chen Bo-lin.
Other celebrities in attendance included celebrity couple Hsiu Chieh-kai and Alyssa Chia, actor Chang Chen and actress Ivy Chen.
Yang said he and Wang may try for a second child after the wedding.