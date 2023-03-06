Actor Yao Wenlong appeals for donations for flood victims in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU – Singapore-based Malaysian actor Yao Wenlong is appealing for donations to help the flood victims in Johor.

The 52-year-old Mediacorp artiste wrote on social media last Saturday that relief supplies which are needed in the town of Chaah include mattresses, blankets, pillows, diapers, baby milk powder, drinking water and dry food.

He said those who want to donate can send the items to Democratic Action Party’s branch in Kampung Baru Chaah, a town in Segamat district in Johor, or contact two phone numbers he included in the post.

The Malaysian state is bearing the brunt of the floods as continuous pelting rain since early last week saw 49,500 people from 14,200 families seeking shelter at 270 temporary relief centres as of 8am on Monday, The Straits Times reported.

Yao said in one of the hashtags on his post that he saw the floods and a falling tree while passing by an affected area.

He said in another hasthag that he witnessed lorries carrying boats going to the affected areas to help in disaster relief.

“They really need our help,” he wrote. “Please contribute whatever you can, either with money or with efforts.”

He lives in Johor Bahru with his wife and their children, aged 17 and seven, and shuttles between the two countries regularly. He owns a pao fan restaurant in Johor Bahru.

Yao, who recently starred in Singapore TV series Your World In Mine (2022) and Strike Gold (2023), also included in the post a screenshot of himself making a donation via fund transfer.