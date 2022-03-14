Actor Xu Bin marked Star Awards nods from hospital

When My Star Bride actor Xu Bin learnt that he was shortlisted for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste accolade at the upcoming Star Awards, he naturally celebrated - albeit from the hospital.

On Instagram last Thursday, Xu, describing himself as a bitter-faced father in the hospital, said the nominations have given him a little more impetus and comforted his low spirits.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao later reported that Xu was in isolation with his one-year-old daughter at KK Women's and Children's Hospital last week, after they had both tested positive for Covid-19.

His four-year-old son was also down with Covid-19, but his condition was more serious as he had developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), a rare condition in children, in which different organs in the body become inflamed. The boy has since been discharged from hospital

Xu's mother was also Covid-19 positive, but his wife, Ms Evelyn Wang, did not succumb to the virus. Xu told Lianhe Zaobao last Friday that he and his daughter were expected to be discharged that day.

The 33-year-old actor and his My Star Bride co-star Chantalle Ng, 26, are the youngest nominees in the male and female shortlists for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artiste awards.

The duo also scored Best Actor and Best Actress nods for My Star Bride, a romantic drama about a Vietnamese bride in Singapore, which has been nominated for the Best Drama Serial award.

•Star Awards 2022 will air on April 24 at 7pm on Channel 8 and Channel U, with a simulcast on meWatch and Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube channel.