Actor Will Smith says both he and his wife had affairs and he even wanted a harem

LOS ANGELES - Actor Will Smith has opened up about his marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a cover story for GQ magazine which came out on Monday (Sept 27), he discussed his upcoming memoir, Will, and spoke about the affairs they both had in their 23-year marriage.

"We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way," he said of their open marriage. "And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody."

Smith, 53, added: "But the experiences that the freedom that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

His revelation comes a year after a scandal involving his wife and singer August Alsina came to light.

Pinkett Smith, 50, and Alsina, 29, had what she called an "entanglement" while she was separated from Smith in 2016.

In his latest interview, Smith, who is still married, also admitted that his greatest fantasy is to have a harem of women and named actress Halle Berry and ballet dancer Misty Copeland as being high on his list of desirable women.

"I don't know where I saw it or some s*** as a teenager, but the idea of travelling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea," Smith said, revealing that he had discussed the matter with his intimacy coach and even planned to contact the women on his list.

"And then, after we played it out a little bit, I was like, 'That would be horrific. That would be horrific'. I was like, 'Can you imagine how miserable?'"