Actor Will Smith and children make surprise appearance at Jada Pinkett Smith’s book talk

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Jada Pinkett Smith’s book talk to promote her new memoir Worthy was “hijacked” by a bigger star - her husband Will Smith.

The 52-year-old American actress was at Enoch Pratt Free Library in her hometown of Baltimore on Wednesday for the promotional event when Smith, 55, walked up on stage near the end of the session and declared his love for his wife.

The Oscar-winning actor was joined by their children Willow, 22, and Jaden, 25, along with Trey, 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

According to American media outlet The Baltimore Sun, Smith said to Pinkett Smith in front of the cheering crowd that he “really wanted to be here” to support her the way she had supported him throughout his career.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that their union “is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love”.

Addressing Pinkett Smith’s recent revelation in Worthy that the couple - who got married in 1997 - had been separated for seven years, Smith called their long and tumultuous relationship “brutiful”.

“It was brutal and beautiful at the same time,” he explained.

Smith also credited Pinkett Smith for his success, saying his dreams “were largely built on the foundation of Jada’s sacrifices”.

He added: “As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Pinkett Smith clarified that their estrangement was in the past and that the couple have been working over the last 18 months to repair their relationship, reported The Baltimore Sun.

The Smiths were also in Baltimore to celebrate the 70th birthday of Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, known more affectionately as “Gam Bam”.

The couple shared photographs and videos of the birthday part on their Instagram accounts on Friday, with Smith wishing his mother-in-law a “happy 70th”.