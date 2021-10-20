Actor Vincent Wong posts photo with daughter, but wife Yoyo Chen's absence raises questions

HONG KONG - Where is your wife?

That was on the question on the mind of some netizens when Hong Kong actor Vincent Wong posted a rare photo with his daughter on social media.

Wong, 38, has seldom talked about his family in public and hardly posted photos of his family on social media.

However, on Monday (Oct 18), he shared a photo he took with his nine-year-old daughter, nicknamed QQ, at Hong Kong Disneyland, with the caption: "Good day to park."

In the photo, Wong wore dark glasses and a cap, while QQ was seen flashing a V-sign and a Minnie Mouse ear headband. Wong covered her eyes in the photo with a dark-glasses emoji, likely to protect her privacy.

While many fans praised him for spending quality time with his daughter, others wondered why his wife was not with them.

Wong has been married to actress Yoyo Chen, 40, since 2011, but they have been dogged by rumours that their marriage is on the rocks in recent years due to their lack of interactions in public.

At the TVB Anniversary Awards in January this year, Chen was expressionless when her husband was crowned Best Actor for his role as a blind lawyer in the legal drama Legal Mavericks 2020. She later told the Hong Kong media that she was "distracted" during his acceptance speech.

Wong was also nowhere to be seen when Chen posted photos and a video of their daughter's birthday celebration in April and her birthday celebration in August. On both occasions, Wong neither liked nor commented on the post.

There might be an explanation for Chen's absence at the family outing, as she was on Monday promoting a new TV serial, whose Chinese title can be translated as A Good Man.

However, she added intrigue to the episode when she said on stage that she has seldom met any good man. She clarified later that she was merely reading from the script and said she has met many good men in real life.