Actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai leads the farm life while on vacation in France

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Carina Lau shared a video of Tony Leung Chiu Wai (above) picking eggs from a chicken coop on social media on May 12.

This is a side of Tony Leung Chiu Wai that fans have probably not seen before.

On May 12, the Hong Kong actor’s actress-wife Carina Lau shared on social media a 19-second video of Leung picking eggs from a chicken coop. Leung, 63, is seen holding a metal basket in his one hand and retrieving eggs with the other.

“Simple, unadulterated joy,” Lau wrote, using the hashtags #SlowLiving, #SimpleJoy and #ADayCollectingEggs.

One netizen commented that it was “cute”, while another netizen remarked in Chinese: “How lovely. It reminds me of my childhood, when I used to collect eggs too.”

Several netizens also mentioned former Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung, who last week posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu a video of her harvesting taro she is growing.

“I’ve just seen Maggie Cheung planting taro, and now I’m seeing Tony Leung collecting eggs – it’s time to start filming a silver-haired version of In The Mood For Love,” quipped one netizen, referring to the 2000 romantic drama film starring the two actors.

Lau, 60, disclosed on social media on May 10 that she and Leung are currently on vacation in southern France.

“I’d heard that the winds in the south are slower, and it turns out it’s true,” Lau wrote, sharing videos of trees and flowers moving in the wind.

The actress posted more photos of herself and Leung relaxing in France on social media on May 12.

“The small town is quiet, and the sunshine is gentle,” she wrote in Chinese, using the English hashtags #SimpleJoys and #SunnyAfternoon.

Lau revealed on May 9 that her husband reunited with American actor Robert De Niro after 26 years. Leung was in New York to promote his latest film Silent Friend, which opened at Film at Lincoln Center and Angelika Film Center on May 8.

She posted a recent photo of Leung and De Niro, 82, together, and another of them taken 26 years ago.

“26 years later, it’s magic when The Grandmaster meets the Raging Bull again,” Lau wrote, referring to the 2013 Hong Kong martial arts film starring Leung and 1980 American biographical sports drama starring De Niro.