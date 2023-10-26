Actor Tony Leung and singer Faye Wong appear in rare photo together

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau has posted on social media a rare photo of her husband, movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai, with Mandopop diva Faye Wong.

Sharing the post on Instagram on Wednesday, Lau, 57, wrote in Chinese: “Long time no see”, likely referring to the fact that Leung and Wong have not seen each other for some time.

The post sparked nostalgia among many movie fans, with some sharing stills of the films in which Leung and Wong have acted together. Some noted that Wong has hardly aged, while others urged Lau to post more photos of Leung and Wong.

Leung, 61, and Wong, 54, have acted in three movies together – Chungking Express (1994), Chinese Odyssey 2002 (2002) and 2046 (2004).

They have several memorable scenes in Chungking Express, with Leung playing a lovelorn policeman who has several romantic encounters with a shop assistant played by Wong.