Actor Tom Holland defies studio with unflattering hairdo for The Crowded Room

LOS ANGELES – Actor Tom Holland has come a long way since his days as a boy growing up in London and being bullied by schoolmates for taking ballet lessons.

After being talent-spotted at a dance class at age nine, he was cast in a 2008 West End production of Billy Elliot: The Musical and promoted to the title role a few years later.

Now a global superstar for playing Spider-Man in half a dozen Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which each grossed more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) worldwide, the 27-year-old English performer has shifted gears to take on darker and more psychologically complex roles.

He tells The Straits Times he has grown more confident in his ability to make “executive decisions” about his career, which he is keen to expand far beyond his Spider-Man resume.

One such decision involved getting an unflattering 1970s haircut for the upcoming Apple TV+ psychological thriller The Crowded Room, even though that meant defying the studio to do so and getting trolled on social media for the hairdo.

Debuting on Friday, the 10-episode limited series sees Holland play Danny Sullivan, a man whose state of mind comes into question when he is accused of a violent crime in 1970s New York.

The story is based on a shocking real-life case documented in the acclaimed non-fiction book, The Minds Of Billy Milligan (1981). It also stars Amanda Seyfried as the woman who interrogates Danny after his arrest and uncovers his past.

During a Zoom interview with reporters to discuss the show, the actor acknowledges that he seems to be drawn to troubled characters in recent years.

For instance, he played a soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder in Cherry (2021) and a violent young man in The Devil All The Time (2020), both crime dramas.

But “I’ve never really thought of it in that way, that I am chasing characters with these ailments”, says the star.

“I love a great story, I love a great challenge, I love working with great people, and The Crowded Room offered all of those things. So I don’t know if there’s a correlation between the three, but I’m delighted you’ve picked up on that.”

Holland, who is also an executive producer on this series, says he “went for it” when it came to creating Danny’s look, which he came up with after looking at scores of photos of men in New York in the 1970s.

“The studio wouldn’t really allow me to cut my hair in the way we did and, ultimately, I just took an executive decision to say, ‘I’m going to do it anyway.’

“I think Apple were maybe hesitant because it was a huge departure from the way I look in real life,” he explains.

“But I just felt it was so important with a character like this to disappear into his life as much as possible and be authentic to the period.”