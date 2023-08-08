Actor Teruyuki Kagawa, accused of sexual harassment, tied the knot in 2022

TOKYO – Japanese kabuki actor Teruyuki Kagawa, who was accused in 2022 of sexual harassment, remarried secretly that same year and is now the father of a baby boy.

This was disclosed on Monday by Japanese magazine Shukan Shincho, who first reported on the scandal.

The magazine said that Kagawa, 57, married a woman in her late 20s and that their son was born in 2022.

Kagawa’s agency confirmed that he had remarried in 2022 when it was approached by the magazine. The agency said that his wife is not from the entertainment industry.

Kagawa was previously married to a former flight attendant, with whom he has a son and a daughter. They divorced in December 2016.

The actor is famous for starring in Japanese hit banking drama Hanzawa Naoki (2013 and 2020), in which he played bank director Akira Owada, the antagonist in the first season to the titular banker played by Japanese actor Masato Sakai.

Shukan Shincho reported in August 2022 that Kagawa had committed indecent acts against a bar hostess in Tokyo’s Ginza district in 2019.

The actor then apologised for his actions in a statement released by his agency as well as on a TV programme which he hosted regularly.

His cousin Ennosuke Ichikawa IV, another famed Japanese kabuki actor who was his co-star in the second season of Hanzawa Naoki, was in the news in May for allegedly assisting in his parents’ suicide in a suspected family suicide pact.

The May incident occurred after Ichikawa learnt that a Japanese weekly magazine would run stories on his alleged involvement in incidents of bullying and sexual abuse. The 47-year-old was indicted in July and later released on bail of five million yen (S$47,000).