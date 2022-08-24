Actor Tadanobu Asano marries model-actress 18 years his junior

TOKYO • Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano has announced his marriage to model-actress Kurumi Nakata, who is 18 years his junior.

Asano, 48, posted a photo of them on social media yesterday. He wrote in Japanese: "We got married."

Nakata, 30, shared the same photo on social media, writing in English and Japanese: "We got married today."

In Japanese, she thanked fans who have been supporting her and added that she would continue to improve herself while spending her days in love and smiles.

Asano, born Tadanobu Sato, dated Nakata for about eight years. Their relationship made the news in Japan due to their age gap and Nakata being only three years older than his daughter.

The two were recently rumoured to have been planning marriage, but this was reportedly delayed due to the pandemic and Asano's filming commitments in the United States.

Asano was married to J-pop singer Chara, 54, between 1995 and 2009. They have a daughter Sumire, 27, and son Himi, 22.

Asano acted in the television series Kinpachi-sensei in 1988 and later ventured into acting in films such as Zatoichi (2003) and Last Life In The Universe (2003).

He has also acted in Hollywood movies such as Thor (2011), 47 Ronin (2013) and, more recently, as thunder god Raiden in Mortal Kombat (2021).