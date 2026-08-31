Actor Song Kang’s post-military comeback begins with K-drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas

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Song Kang stars in the series Four Hands, Two Sonatas.

Following his star turns in Sweet Home (2020 to 2024) and My Demon (2023 to 2024) and time away for his mandatory military service, Song Kang is making his long-awaited return to the small screen to anchor tvN’s new classical music drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas.

Marking his first acting endeavour in two years, the piano-driven youth drama sees the actor step back behind the keyboard – following his memorable, buzz-generating cameo in the military action film Escape (2024), where he portrayed a classical pianist whose complex relationship with Koo Kyo-hwan’s character carried a subtle queer subtext.

Now, taking on a more classic coming-of-age role, Song stars in Four Hands, Two Sonatas as Kang Bi-o, an elite pianist whose friendship with a gifted rival, Jung-yo (Lee Jun-young), begins at a prestigious arts high school.

The narrative’s 10-year arc tracks the pair from their competitive high school years at the age of 17 into their late 20s as they navigate dreams and adolescence.

For Song, 32, stepping back onto a set after his military service brought an initial wave of pre-production nerves.

“It was my first script reading in a long time, so I was very nervous. My hands were shaking,” the actor said at the show’s online press conference on Aug 25. “But as soon as Jun-young delivered his first line, he was so responsive to me. That gave me an immediate sense of stability, and I felt completely at ease throughout the shoot.”

To prepare for the role, Song threw himself into rigorous piano training prior to production. “My primary focus was finding the right way to convey Bi-o’s inner emotional life, so I worked closely with the director to keep those beats nuanced.”

Director Park Hyun-seok highlighted the collision of classical performance and youth drama as the narrative engine of the series.

“While music dramas exist, blending classical repertoire with a raw coming-of-age story feels fresh,” Park said. “Having this ensemble tackle these roles for the first time in (South) Korea really sets the project apart.”

The title itself reflects the core dynamic of the lead duo. “The phrase ‘four hands’ refers to two pianists sharing a single keyboard to execute a duet,” Park explained. “Because the series traces two artistes composing a shared life and musical trajectory, the title anchors that whole journey.”

Lee framed the drama’s deliberate pacing and mood through a musical lens. “Listening to classical music brings a sense of calm, and Four Hands, Two Sonatas carries that same rhythm,” he said. “I hope audiences tune in as if they are sitting back to savour a complex musical piece.”

Four Hands, Two Sonatas is available on tvN and Netflix.