Actor Song Joong-ki’s British wife appeared in 2008 Nespresso ad with George Clooney

Song Joong-ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders (right) in a Nespresso ad with George Clooney 15 years ago. PHOTO: NESPRESSO
SEOUL – If you find South Korean actor Song Joong-ki’s British wife Katy Louise Saunders familiar, you are not alone.

Soon after the 37-year-old K-drama star announced their marriage on Monday, the South Korean media unearthed a coffee commercial she filmed with Hollywood star George Clooney 15 years ago.

In the 30-second Nespresso advertisement from 2008, Saunders is seen approaching Clooney and asking him: “Excuse me, are you Mr George Clooney?”

Clooney, spooked by a previous encounter in which a woman recognised him and took his coffee pod, replied: “No, you must be mistaken.”

According to various media reports, Saunders, 38, is a London-born actress who grew up in Italy.

She made her show-business debut in the Italian romance film A Scandalous Journey (2002) and has also appeared in Paul Haggis’ romance film Third Person (2013), which starred Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis and Adrien Brody.

Saunders has filmed other movies and TV series, with her last acting project being the thriller Welcome Home (2018), which starred Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski.

Song, through his agency High Zium Studio, confirmed his relationship with Saunders in December 2022. The two were said to have been introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

Song revealed on Monday that he and Saunders had just returned from registering their marriage, and added that she is pregnant.

