Actor Song Joong-ki confirmed to be in a relationship

Speculation about South Korean star Song Joong-ki's new girlfriend erupted on Monday morning. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
37 sec ago
43 min ago

SEOUL – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is in a relationship, his entertainment agency, HighZium Studio, said on Monday, confirming a local media report.

“Song is dating a woman,” it said in an official statement.

HighZium Studio added that it cannot divulge any additional information about the woman, including her age and nationality.

Speculation about Song’s new girlfriend erupted on Monday morning when a local media outlet reported that Song is in a relationship with a woman of British nationality after being introduced by a close friend.

It also reported that Song’s girlfriend was no secret to his staff as they attended the media conference for K-drama Reborn Rich together in Singapore on Dec 7.

Since his debut in the 2008 film A Frozen Flower, Song has made a name for himself in various hit TV series, including Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and Vincenzo (2021).

Song and top actress Song Hye-kyo were married in 2017 after the two met on the set of the megahit romance series Descendants Of The Sun (2016). But the much-celebrated marriage came to an end as the star couple divorced in 2019.

The 37-year-old actor recently finished shooting Hwaran, a noir film in which he plays a middle boss of a gang.

Song’s latest thriller series, Reborn Rich, came to an end on Sunday with its last episode recording a 26.9 per cent viewership – the highest viewership rating among terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels this year.

The actor plays devoted personal secretary Yoon Hyeon-woo, who is killed by a family member of top conglomerate Soonyang. Yoon is reincarnated as Jin Do-jun, a grandson of the Soonyang group chairman, with his memory as Yoon intact.

Yoon, using his knowledge of the family, plots his revenge and seeks to reveal the truth surrounding his mysterious death. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

