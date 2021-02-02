Actor Sho Kiyohara is able to speak, six months after cerebral haemorrhage

TOKYO - Japanese actor-model Sho Kiyohara, 28, who suffered from a devastating cerebral haemorrhage last June, has finally spoken.

Due to the sudden bleeding in the brain, he has had several operations in the past six months but his talent agency Stardust revealed on Monday (Feb 1) that he is on the road to recovery.

It also said that his brain functions were back to normal.

However, the star of rebooted drama series Tokyo Love Story (2020) is still unable to walk and will have to undergo rehabilitation.

The lanky actor, who turned 28 on Tuesday (Feb 2), was supposed to be in Fuji TV's drama series Unsung Cinderella: Midori, The Hospital Pharmacist, starring Satomi Ishihara.

Due to the health emergency, he was replaced by his good friend, fellow model-actor Ryo Narita.

Narita, who had appeared in Men's Non-No magazine together with Kiyohara, posted throwback photos of the two of them horsing around in 2015 on Instagram to cheer on his buddy.