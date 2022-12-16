Actor Sam Worthington lived in a car before landing role in 2009’s Avatar

LOS ANGELES – Australian actor Sam Worthington, star of Avatar (2009) and the sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water, was living out of a car before he was cast in the top-grossing film.

“I sold everything I owned to my mates because I didn’t like who I was,” the 46-year-old told trade publication Variety in an interview published on Thursday.

“I needed to get the heck out. I was living in Sydney and every time I went to the bar, people would recognise me. I was rebelling against that,” added Worthington, who starred in Australian films and television in his early career.

He did keep one item – a mattress, which he installed in his hatchback. The retrofitted car became his home when he sold his studio apartment in Sydney.

Soon after, he began the audition process for Avatar, directed by Canadian film-maker James Cameron. He eventually nailed the part of Jake Sully.

In the same interview, Worthington – who also starred in Terminator Salvation (2009) and Clash Of The Titans (2010) – also opened up about the change in his attitude towards acting roles, spurred by his struggles with fame and alcoholism.

“If I can’t bring anything to (a film or a role), I’m not going to go and be involved in it... I don’t want to just be the action figure standing in the front,” he said.

Variety reported that Avatar: The Way Of Water has collected US$15.8 million (S$21.4 million) from 15 overseas markets, including South Korea, France, Germany and Italy, after opening on Thursday. The film is also showing in Singapore theatres.

The first Avatar film made nearly 70 per cent of its total gross outside North America.