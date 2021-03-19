Actor Ryan Reynolds finally watches his film Green Lantern - 10 years later

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has finally decided to watch his own superhero movie Green Lantern - 10 years after it was screened in cinemas.

The movie had a star-studded cast which included his now wife Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong and Angela Bassett.

On Wednesday (March 17), Reynolds, 44, said on Twitter: "I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern."

He said he did so ahead of the debut of another superhero film, director Zack Snyder's version of Justice League - which he said he was excited to watch - on Thursday.

Referring to Green Lantern, he said: "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch."

He live-tweeted his reactions while watching it.

"This protagonist seems reckless but likeable," he said, referring to himself.

He later tweeted: "Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!"

The actor added, "This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad", when he posted a picture of him with Lively in the movie.

Reynolds and Lively, 33, met while filming the movie and they married in 2012. They have three daughters.

He also said: "Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy?"

His conclusion? "Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work - and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch."

Reynolds, who had greater commercial success with the superhero films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), is known to have hated Green Lantern. The film bombed at the box office and received only a 26 per cent fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

He even included a scene in the end credits of Deadpool 2, showing Deadpool going back in time to kill off Reynolds as he was reading the Green Lantern script.