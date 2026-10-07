Actor Robert Pattinson’s new movie Primetime banned in Malaysia

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Robert Pattinson plays a fictionalised version of American TV journalist Chris Hansen in the film Primetime.

PETALING JAYA – American psychological thriller Primetime, starring English actor Robert Pattinson, will not be released in Malaysian cinemas, according to film distributor Antenna Entertainment.

The film was originally scheduled to open in Malaysia on Oct 1, before its release date was postponed to Oct 8.

Antenna announced the cancellation on social media on Oct 6, saying that the film had been banned by the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment and thank everyone for your support and interest in Primetime,” the distributor added.

Cinema operator GSC also shared the news on social media on the same day, writing: “Dear all, Antenna Entertainments has announced that Primetime has been cancelled and will no longer be released in Malaysia.”

In Primetime, Pattinson plays a fictionalised version of American TV journalist Chris Hansen, host of reality TV series To Catch A Predator (2004 to 2007).

Set in the year 2006, the film follows Pattinson’s character as he investigates the dark world of sexual predators targeting minors. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK