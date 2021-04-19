Actor Rayson Tan skips Star Awards due to mum's death but urges wife Chen Liping to attend

Actor Rayson Tan skipped this year's Star Awards, which took place on Sunday (April 18), as his 81-year-old mother had died the day before.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Sunday, Tan said his mother had difficulties breathing due to a burst blood vessel and fell into a coma. She was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital, but later died.

Tan said he used to take her to weekly acupuncture appointments every Monday for her calf pains. He choked up when talking about her unexpected passing.

"She was my mother and it was my filial duty as her son, but she was always worried about troubling her children," he said.

"My mother once told me her wish was to have a chance to hug her great-grandson. I remember telling my mother that she must live longer."

Tan, who is married to actress Chen Liping, 54, has a 19-year-old son, Zavier.

The 56-year-old actor asked to be excused from the awards show as he did not want his sombre mood to affect the celebrations.

"I had actually prepared my Star Awards outfit, but my mother didn't get to see it," he said.

He was in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes but did not make the list.

He urged his wife, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in How Are You? 2 (2020), to attend the awards show.

"Work is work. My mother admired people who are dedicated to their work," he said, adding that he was sure his mum would understand.

Chen lost out to surprise winner Zoe Tay, who took home the trophy for her role in My Guardian Angels (2020). Tay had also won the award in 2019 for A Million Dollar Dream (2018).

Tan also revealed that his mother would have turned 82 next month and her birthday, May 23, coincided with Chen's mother's birthday, as well as their wedding anniversary, and it would have been a triple celebration.