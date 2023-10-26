Actor Peter Yu’s ‘crazy’ year of starring in five festival films

SINGAPORE – Veteran local actor Peter Yu is having a good year.

“It’s crazy. Five films in one year,” says the 55-year-old as he shakes his head.

Three films in which he has credits have made their mark at international festivals and awards ceremonies in 2023.

Home-grown film-maker Nelson Yeo’s debut feature Dreaming & Dying won two prizes at the Locarno Film Festival – the Golden Leopard for Concorso Cineasti del presente awarded to first- or second-time feature films, and the Swatch First Feature Award for Best First Feature.

Last Shadow At First Light – a drama about a woman who travels from Singapore to Japan in search of her missing mother and in which Yu plays the woman’s father – earned Singaporean director Nicole Midori Woodford a nomination in the New Directors Award category at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Malaysian director Chong Keat Aun’s historical drama Snow In Midsummer sees Yu as the patriarch of a family caught in the 1960s Malaysia race riots. It earned nine nominations at the Golden Horse Awards, which will be held in Taipei in November.