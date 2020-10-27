Actor Peter Yu does not mind appearing on ex-wife's shows

Actor Peter Yu says he is open to appearing on the programmes hosted by his former wife, television host Quan Yifeng, though he has not been invited so far.

Yu was asked about this when he spoke to the media on Saturday at One Farrer Hotel, where he was filming Mediacorp English-language drama Reunion.

On whether he might appear on Quan's talk show Hear U Out, or her cooking show YiFong And Eleanor's Kitchen, Yu replied that he has not been asked, but did not mind making an appearance for work.

He qualified jokingly: "Please pay me more, I want to support my family."

Yu, 52, and Quan, 46, divorced in 2008 and their daughter, Eleanor Lee, turned 21 this month. He has since remarried and has two young sons, Israel and Christian.

Reporters also asked him about rumours regarding Quan falling out with her long-time best friend Addy Lee, who is a famed celebrity hairstylist and the godfather of Quan's daughter. Quan later denied that they have fallen out.

In response to the controversy, Yu told Lianhe Zaobao: "I have said everything that should be said and kept quiet about everything that should be kept quiet about.

"You are not tired of listening, but I am tired of commenting."

Yu, who is also working as a property agent and private-hire driver, also told the media about his plans to move from his three-room flat in Ang Mo Kio to a larger four-room flat in the same area.

He said he has already sold his old flat and has budgeted about $80,000 to $100,000 for renovating his new apartment.

As for his new show, Yu will be acting alongside theatre veteran Lim Kay Tong. Other cast members in Reunion include Cheryl Chou, Joshua Lim and Chen Yixi.