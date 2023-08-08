Actor Patrick Shih’s agency says his kiss of Chinese singer was scripted

BEIJING – Taiwanese actor Patrick Shih’s agency has rebutted claims that he kissed a Chinese singer on a reality show of his own accord, saying it was all according to the script.

Shih, who is starring in Chinese acting reality show Hit It Off, is best known for the Taiwanese hit time-travel romance series Someday Or One Day (2019 to 2020).

In the July 27 episode of Hit It Off, the 26-year-old and Chinese singer Zhang Yifan, 23, were paired for a scene inspired by the Chinese idol drama With You (2016).

Shih was seen kissing Zhang, a member of former Chinese girl group BonBon Girls 303, twice on the lips on the reality show. She seemed taken aback and looked visibly surprised.

“Did both of you try it again as I did not shout ‘stop’?” the director was heard saying off-screen.