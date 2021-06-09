Actor Omar Sy's parents 'have no idea' how popular Lupin is

LOS ANGELES - Omar Sy was already one of the most famous actors in France before starring in the Netflix global smash Lupin - a French-language heist drama that was the platform's most-watched title in the first quarter of this year (2021).

But his parents, West African immigrants who for decades worked low-paying jobs in France, have no idea how wildly famous their son is because of the show. Lupin was viewed by 76 million households within a month of its debut in January and was No. 1 on Netflix in more than 10 countries, including Singapore.