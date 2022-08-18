Actor Nick Teo proposes to actress Hong Ling on her birthday

SINGAPORE - Another local celebrity couple have just become engaged, a week after celebrity couple Jeffrey Xu and Felicia Chin announced their engagement.

Local actress Hong Ling and actor Nick Teo, who have been dating for seven years, announced the news on their respective social media accounts on Thursday (Aug 18).

Hong, who turned 28 on Tuesday, wrote: "Out of over 7 billion people in the world, I found you.

"The very first day you came into my life, I know you are going to be special to me. Thank you for everything, my love and my soulmate, Nick Teo."

She added that she got engaged when she turned 28 on Tuesday.

Hong recently starred in the Channel 8 drama Your World In Mine and was praised for her acting skills. She won her second Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at this year's Star Awards in April.

Teo, 31, shared a video of the proposal on a yacht and wrote in Chinese: "Meeting you is the luckiest thing in my life. We've already spent seven years together.

"I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Let's move towards the future together!"

In the video, Hong burst into tears when Teo got down on his knees and proposed to her with a ring, with Teo also seen fighting back his tears.

Teo, who is currently starring in military-themed drama When Duty Calls 2, told Lianhe Zaobao that he decided to propose to her three months ago.

He first sought the approval of his future parents-in-law before preparing for the proposal on a yacht.

"The sea has significance for us. We chose places where we could be close to nature when we used to travel overseas," he was quoted by Zaobao as saying.

"We would go diving, snorkelling and climbing the mountains to watch the sunrise and sunset, so I decided to propose to her at sea during the sunset."