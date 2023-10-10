Actor Nick Shen gradually recovering from shingles and Bell’s palsy

SINGAPORE – Local actor and opera practitioner Nick Shen has reason to smile again, as he is gradually recovering from a double whammy of shingles and Bell’s palsy.

“I can smile now,” the 47-year-old wrote on social media on Tuesday. “What warms my heart are the blessings I’ve received through the care and concern of my doctors, nurses, family and friends.”

Shen, who won the Singapore edition of the Star Search talent contest in 1999, shared on social media in September the weeks of pain he suffered when battling shingles, which causes a painful and itchy rash, usually on one side of the body or face.

He then disclosed in another post a few days later that the shingles herpes zoster viral infection led to Bell’s palsy, which resulted in paralysis of the facial nerve on the right side of his face.

Referring to the photo accompanying his latest post, he said: “You can see that my face and smile are still not completely symmetrical, but my family and friends have remarked on the significant improvement in my Bell’s palsy. Keep smiling.”

He shared more details of his condition on social media on Oct 4 in a video taken on his second day in hospital, which showed tape covering his eye.

“The doctor advised me to tape this onto my eye because my right eye can’t blink properly,” he said. “If I sleep, my eye will stay open and bacteria can enter my eye.”

He said he had to leave the tape on for the entire night to protect his eye.