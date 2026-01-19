Actor Matthew McConaughey seeks to patent image to protect from AI

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK - American actor Matthew McConaughey has filed recordings of his image and voice with American patent authorities to protect them from unauthorised usage by artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, a representative said on Jan 14.

Several video clips and audio recordings were registered by the commercial arm of the Just Keep Livin Foundation, a non-profit created by the Oscar-winning actor and his wife Camila, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database.

Many artistes are increasingly concerned about the uncontrolled use of their image via generative AI since the rollout of ChatGPT and other AI-powered tools.

Several US states have adopted legislation that serves as consumer protection against certain AI systems and deepfakes, but much of this applies mainly to malicious use or commercial purposes.

Only a few, notably Tennessee’s Elvis Act passed in 2024, offer more targeted protections for artistes against AI-generated cloning or impersonation.

A few actors have taken legal action to assert their rights. Among the most notable is American actress Scarlett Johansson, who sued the image-generating app Lisa AI in 2023 for creating an AI-generated avatar in her likeness for an advertisement without her consent.

McConaughey’s approach is novel in that the 56-year-old is taking the lead in protecting his image and voice.

The star of Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and Interstellar (2014) is no opponent of generative AI. He has acquired a stake in ElevenLabs, a startup specialising in AI voice modelling, and the company has created an AI audio version of McConaughey – with his permission.

Attorney Kevin Yorn, who represents McConaughey, said the aim of filing with the patent office was “to make sure that our clients have the same kind of protections that their businesses have”.

“The second part is to make sure that our clients are able to capture some of the value that is being created with this new technology using their voice and likeness,” Mr Yorn added. AFP