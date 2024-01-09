Actor Mark Hamill has a Star Wars ‘family reunion’ at Golden Globes

Mark Hamill can check off “Skywalker family reunion” after the 81st Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles on Jan 7.

The 72-year-old American actor, best known for playing Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise (1977 to 2019), finally met his Star Wars “mother”, American actress Natalie Portman, at the ceremony.

The actors have never crossed paths before, and Hamill jumped at the chance to take a photo with Portman.

“Now, I have finally met my ‘mother’, thanks to the @goldenglobes,” Hamill shared on Instagram and X on Jan 9.

Portman, 42, played Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy Episodes I to III (1999 to 2005) and was later revealed to be the mother of twins Luke and Leia. Luke never met his mother, as she died giving birth to them.