Actor Louis Koo, who has myopia and prebyopia, will consider eye surgery when he has cataracts

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who has both myopia and presbyopia, says he will go for corrective surgery when he develops cataracts.

At the premiere of Dynasty Warriors on April 27 (Tuesday), the 50-year-old spoke about injuring his right eye while filming the action-fantasy movie in Xiangshan, China, in November 2017.

Koo, one of the highest-paid actors in Hong Kong, was pierced by a weapon prop and needed eight stitches on his eyeball.

Because the big-budget movie directed by Roy Chow was on a tight schedule, he rushed to New Zealand for the next part of the shoot to continue filming while his eye was healing.

Other actors in the movie include Carina Lau, Kai Wang and Ray Lui.

Although he is completely healed now, he still has myopia of 900 degrees. On top of that, presbyopia, which happens with ageing, has started setting in.

"I had considered corrective eye surgery in the past, but I would not be able to wear contact lenses for two months after the operation and it is troublesome to wear glasses," he revealed.

"The doctor told me that, if I have cataracts in the future, I can have one surgery to fix everything at one go."

Koo, who is currently in a new production with actor Gordon Lam, said he had not attended any promotional events in public since last year.

"I try to stay home as much as possible as there are elderly folks living with me," he said, adding that he has to consult his doctor about getting a vaccination, as he has a number of allergies.