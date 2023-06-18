Actor Li Nanxing warns followers of Facebook scammers misusing his image

SINGAPORE – Veteran actor Li Nanxing has warned his followers of a sponsored Facebook ad which misused his image.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, Li, 58, wrote: “Please beware, our photos and faces were misused. Do not believe this user and the advertisement.”

He shared three photos of the fake advertisment, one of which showed him at the front of a stage with fellow actors Constance Song, Vivian Lai, Shane Pow and Vincent Ng.

Behind them were a group of people including Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is now also the Deputy Prime Minister.

In the doctored photo, Li is holding a box of what looked like health supplements featuring the image of popular Taiwanese host Jacky Wu, 60.

Li included the original photo in his post, in which he is actually holding a placard with the words: “Launch of CDC Vouchers Scheme 2022”.

He also clarified in his post that the photo was taken at the event in 2022.

The fake ad also included a photo of Li with Wu and claimed fraudulently that Wu had entrusted Li with taking orders for the product in Singapore.