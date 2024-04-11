Actor Li Nanxing offers sweet treats at mahjong-themed cafe

SINGAPORE – Local celebrities showed their support at the official opening of Singapore actor Li Nanxing’s cafe Tian Wang Desserts.

In a video Li shared on Instagram on April 11, home-grown actors Christopher Lee, Jeanette Aw, Huang Biren, Aileen Tan, Vivian Lai and Constance Song were seen at the reopening of the mahjong-themed dessert joint.

Li, 59, opened Tian Wang Desserts in 2021 at Jalan Besar. The cafe is now at 50 Keong Saik Road.

The joint, which opens until 2am daily, serves a variety of sweet treats such as mango pomelo sago, chendol, bubur hitam and bubur chacha.

Judging from the reel Li shared, the favourite item on the menu was the shop’s signature Mao Shan Wang durian mousse.

Actress Chen Liping and actor-husband Rayson Tan, who wore a mahjong-print shirt to the opening night, sent their congratulations via Instagram Stories.

Li became a household name with hit TV series such as On The Fringe (1988) and The Unbeatables (1993), and was crowned King of Caldecott Hill. His last small-screen outing was I Want To Be A Towkay in 2022.

The veteran actor is now focusing on his business ventures. Apart from Tian Wang Desserts, he also heads talent management agency LNX Global and film production house Cornerstone Pictures.