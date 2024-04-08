K-idol Lee Seung-gi’s wife shares first glimpse of their two-month-old daughter

South Korean actress Lee Da-in marked her first wedding anniversary to actor Lee Seung-gi not only with several wedding photos previously not released to the public, but also the first glimpse of their daughter.

“Celebrating our first wedding anniversary. Thank you for your continued support,” she wrote on social media, sharing 10 wedding photos of her with Lee, star of K-dramas such as A Korean Odyssey (2017 to 2018) and Vagabond (2019). She was seen wearing four different gowns in the pictures.

“It was a very exciting day when we took many beautiful photos, but, of course, it was only me (who was very excited).”

Lee Da-in, who starred in the historical romance drama My Dearest (2023) before giving birth, also gave her fans a look at their baby girl.

“And now we are a family of three,” she wrote, posting on Instagram Stories a photo of two hands holding a baby’s feet.

Lee Seung-gi, 37, and Lee Da-in, 31, went public with their relationship in May 2021 and tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony on April 7, 2023.

They announced her pregnancy on Nov 1, 2023 and welcomed their first child on Feb 5.