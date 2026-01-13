Actor Lee Lung Kei, 75, denies giving properties to ex-fiancee, 39

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lee Lung Kei clarified that the assets went to his ex-wife.

Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei has refuted the long-running rumour that he transferred all seven of his properties to his former fiancee Chris Wong.

In an interview with Hong Kong media on Jan 12, the 75-year-old clarified that the assets went to his former wife.

In 2023, Lee was asked about the fate of his properties following his divorce and why none were registered in his name.

At the time, the actor explained that it would have been inconvenient to manage the properties himself as he was often travelling for work.

“I said, ‘I transferred everything to her’, and the media ran with the assumption that I was referring to Chris,” he said.

It was not the first time Lee has dismissed the rumours. The TVB star revealed in 2024 that Wong, 39, was fully aware the properties had been transferred to his former wife.

In the recent interview, Lee also spoke about his split from Wong , saying he was heartbroken upon learning she was already married with a teenage son.

Their relationship ended after Wong – whose real name is Wang Qingxia – was photographed dining with her husband and mother during a Winter Solstice dinner in Foshan on Dec 21, 2025.

“Such a huge blow; (this) is not something you can get over easily, but I’ll try my best.

“I was with her for seven years and never noticed anything suspicious... I’ve learnt my lesson now,” he said.

While initially angry and hurt, Lee said he came to understand the complexities of Wong’s situation. He explained that Wong’s husband played a significant role in her father’s business, so she could not easily set aside the marriage.

Having spent many years together, Lee said he never doubted Wong’s affection for him, adding that her reluctance to reveal the truth was out of fear of losing him.

The former TVB star added he and Wong still contact each other occasionally. He said he still loves Wong, but as long as she remains married, he has no intention to rekindle their romance.

Lee and Wong went public with their relationship in 2020.

In June 2024, Wong – a Chinese national – was handed a prison sentence after pleading guilty to overstaying in Hong Kong and document falsification.

Upon her release and deportation back to China in July 2025, Lee presented her with a bouquet of 60 roses and pledged to support her.

The former couple exchanged over 300 letters during Wong’s incarceration. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK