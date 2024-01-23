Actor Lee Lung Kei, 73, says relationship with fiancee, 36, is not in trouble

Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 73, has refuted speculation that his relationship with fiancee Chris Wong, 36, is on the rocks.

The couple have been in the spotlight since their relationship came to light in 2019 due to their huge age gap.

Wong removed all her posts, including her photos with Lee, from Instagram on Jan 22, leaving netizens wondering if there was a problem with their relationship.

This took place after various allegations were made against her, casting aspersions on her qualifications, among other things.

Lee, who is best known for playing emperors in Hong Kong dramas, told Hong Kong’s Ming Pao Daily News on Jan 22 that Wong deleted the posts to avoid further attention.

He said he would pursue legal action against those spreading rumours about her.

He told the newspaper: “Chris is of course unhappy, and I don’t understand why someone would target a girl. She is not afraid as she has nothing to hide.”

Wong returned to Instagram early on Jan 23, writing several posts to address some of the allegations against her.

She posted a photo of a legal firm that same afternoon, saying the issue will be dealt with by the law.